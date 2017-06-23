Gabrielle Union Loves Zendaya As Much As You Do

"When I met @Zendaya I was struck by her poise and that smile and her laugh. She is real. She is painfully polite," Union wrote in her Instagram caption. "She is no pushover. She is clear on what she wants and does not suffer fools or wasted time. She is WOKE. She is a leader. She is compassionate. She is a triple threat. But I have to say it again, she's real. No BS about her. Maybe it's cuz she's from the Bay, maybe it's just who she is or maybe it's her amazing parents... My #WCW is a special woman. Let us lift her up. ❤ this young woman."