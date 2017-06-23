Gabrielle Union Loves Zendaya As Much As You Do

Gabrielle Union is a huge Zendaya fan.
The Being Mary Jane star named Zendaya her "Woman Crush Wednesday" on Instagram this week, and she gave a very detailed caption about just why she loves the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress.
"When I met @Zendaya I was struck by her poise and that smile and her laugh. She is real. She is painfully polite," Union wrote in her Instagram caption. "She is no pushover. She is clear on what she wants and does not suffer fools or wasted time. She is WOKE. She is a leader. She is compassionate. She is a triple threat. But I have to say it again, she's real. No BS about her. Maybe it's cuz she's from the Bay, maybe it's just who she is or maybe it's her amazing parents... My #WCW is a special woman. Let us lift her up. ❤ this young woman."
Union also shared five photos of Zendaya in her post.
It's not hard to see what Union meant in her description of the star. In every interview with Zendaya, the actress does come across as incredibly real — and woke.
For example, Zendaya is featured on the July cover of Vogue. In the interview, the actress explained some of the demands she gave the Disney Channel executives about her show K.C. Undercover, including that her character should be "martial arts-trained" and not "artistically inclined."
"She can't dance; she can't sing. She can't do that stuff," Zendaya told Vogue of her character. "There are other things that a girl can be."
Yep, Zendaya is definitely our #WCW this week, too.
