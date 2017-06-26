The Senate Healthcare Bill Is The Latest Incarnation Of The Relentless War On Women

Already, far too many women in this country worry whether they have enough money to get the healthcare they need, and for low-income women, immigrant women, and many women of color, that barrier to care can be even more severe. Yet, the Senate bill proposes catastrophic reductions for Medicaid programs – proposing even steeper cuts than the House version. This would leave millions of low-income women without access to any basic healthcare services like life-saving cancer screenings, maternal healthcare to ensure healthy pregnancies, family planning services, and much more.