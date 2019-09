The Senate Healthcare Bill Is The Latest Incarnation Of The Relentless War On Women

The Senate’s proposal singles out abortion care, this time in the private market, by prohibiting tax credits from being used to help purchase insurance in the individual market if it covers abortion, thus disincentivizing private insurance companies from offering any plans that cover this care. It will also prevent small businesses from buying insurance plans for their employees that cover abortion care and limit states’ ability to provide comprehensive plans to residents – effectively banning private insurance from offering plans with abortion coverage. The result of these policies could drive more women into poverty; a recent study found that women who are denied abortion care are three times more likely to fall into poverty than women who are able to get the care they need.