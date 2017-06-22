With all of the many questions that Pretty Little Liars still has to answer before the series finale, how Charlotte and Archer met isn't exactly top priority. However, it is the answer that we're getting before the finale, so fans should take the info and run with it. A new sneak peek of the season 7 finale "'Til deAth do us pArt" reveals exactly where Vanessa Ray's character — who has gone by pretty much every name under the sun, but in the new clip goes by "Charlotte Drake" — began her romance with Archer Dunhill/Elliott Rollins, played by Huw Collins with an alternating English and American accent. Apparently, it was straight out of a romantic comedy... from hell.
The two villains ultimately teamed up in order to steal Alison's (Sasha Pieterse) fortune, but before they were plotting to take down the only relative who seemingly cared about Charlotte at all, they were just two lovebirds sitting next to one another on a transatlantic flight. Apparently, Charlotte was so charming that Archer just had to get to know her better.
"Charlotte Drake, I will be calling you," says Archer while, oddly, looking like the spitting image of Damon Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries. "And I won't wait three days. I'll ring you tomorrow."
Now, if those words were coming out of Caleb's (Tyler Blackburn) mouth, I may have swooned. Alas, the man professing his adoration is also the guy who put Ali in a Hannibal Lecter mask and dressed up like a dead cop in order gaslight her into thinking she was going crazy. Charlotte, meanwhile, is the woman who kidnapped the Liars and tortured them with her own makeshift Milgram experiments. So, yeah: This "meet cute" was more like "meet evil."
The real question, of course, is how this meeting connects to the rest of the mystery — and it might have to do with whoever Charlotte is waiting for at the airport.
"Is she here?," asks the former Big A to the person on the other end of a phone call.
Whoever "she" is — and whatever happened when Archer called Charlotte the next day, as promised — we'll have to wait until June 27 to find out.
