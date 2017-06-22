Haven't we all learned by now? Do not come for Ariel Winter. The actress' latest outrage comes courtesy of a magazine who reported that the 19-year-old was financially supporting her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. According to a fervent Instagram post, this couldn't be further from the truth, and Winter used her trusty Notes app to set the record straight.
According to USA Today, a tabloid reported that the Modern Family star was the "breadwinner" in the relationship and pays her boyfriend to "take care of her." Winter did not take kindly to that assumption.
"How dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about?" her Instagram post begins. "I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person."
She continues, "I would NEVER pay my boyfriend any sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered. He BUYS his own stuff whether it's for me or for himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life. I HATE fake news, but I guess that's what our world has come to. Get your shit straight. I don't support anyone, and I don't need anyone to support me. He's got a full career (including something huge that's new) and works hard for it. He's not just someone's boyfriend. So if you don't know us, don't comment. Xoxo."
She also called out the publication on Twitter.
Winter doesn't need anyone making up rumors about her relationship, since she and her boyfriend already have the perfect love story. In fact, the duo just got two matching tattoos: two half hearts, and peanut butter and cheese — their nicknames for each other.
Case closed.
