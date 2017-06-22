Scarlett Johansson Says She Grew Up On Food Stamps

Johansson began her acting career at age nine and since then has become a Hollywood powerhouse, but even she has her less-than-confident moments. During her intimate one-on-one with Lipton, the Rough Night star also revealed her body insecurities over wearing Black Widow's skin-tight leather cat suit in The Avengers movies. "Who wants to get into something like that? You just think, 'Really, couldn't it have, like, I don't know, some sort of like a peplum skirt or something?'" she joked. "This thing is like very, 'There you are.' It was daunting." Johnasson's episode of Inside the Actors Studio airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more on Johansson and how she's on a journey of self-discovery after filing for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac, watch below. - See more at: http://www.etonline.com/news/220105_exclusive_scarlett_johansson_gets_candid_about_growing_up_a_low_income_family_we_were_living_on_welfare/#sthash.3GMgjWfl.dpuf