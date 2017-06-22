Scarlett Johansson Says She Grew Up On Food Stamps

Scarlett Johansson ended last year as the highest paid actress in Hollywood. The 32-year-old single-handedly brought more people to the box office than any other actor in 2016. Impressive? To say the least. That information, combined with some facts about her life growing up in a low-income home, makes her story one of even more admirable success. Unlike other colleagues and big names in show biz, she came from very little to reside at the tippy-top of the fame ladder.
In Thursday's episode of Inside The Actors Studio, Johansson opens up about her upbringing and the challenges that she faced from a young age, according to a clip from the show on ET.
Speaking with James Lipton, The Avengers star says her family life was difficult. "By the time my twin brother and I came around I think my parents' marriage, it had a lot of strain," she says in the video. "We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps. My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan." Johansson added, "My mom tried to be as much as a buffer as possible with that experience. It was a lot."
The recently divorced actress has talked about her modest childhood before, saying how she grew up depending on public assistance for meals, which is why she has been an advocate for Feeding America. Their monetary situation could explain why Johansson started acting at such a young age, taking her first part at age 9. Of course, it worked out splendidly for her and now she has the ability to provide a different kind of upbringing for her own daughter, Rose.
Johansson began her acting career at age nine and since then has become a Hollywood powerhouse, but even she has her less-than-confident moments. During her intimate one-on-one with Lipton, the Rough Night star also revealed her body insecurities over wearing Black Widow's skin-tight leather cat suit in The Avengers movies. "Who wants to get into something like that? You just think, 'Really, couldn't it have, like, I don't know, some sort of like a peplum skirt or something?'" she joked. "This thing is like very, 'There you are.' It was daunting." Johnasson's episode of Inside the Actors Studio airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more on Johansson and how she's on a journey of self-discovery after filing for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac, watch below. - See more at: http://www.etonline.com/news/220105_exclusive_scarlett_johansson_gets_candid_about_growing_up_a_low_income_family_we_were_living_on_welfare/#sthash.3GMgjWfl.dpuf
