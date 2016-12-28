Forbes has released its list of actors who brought the most people to the box office this year, and Scarlett Johansson put her Captain America: Civil War co-stars to shame.
Her movies brought in $1.2 billion this year, compared to $1.15 billion each for Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. In addition to Captain America, Johansson was in Hail, Caesar!, The Jungle Book, and Sing, though the latter two weren't counted in the calculation, since they're animated movies.
The fact that Black Widow generated more audience members than Marvel's male superheroes makes yet another case against the assumption that movies starring super heroines aren't profitable. Lionsgate once backed out of making a Black Widow movie because they believed people wouldn't be interested in a female protagonist. Clearly, though, that's not the case.
In addition to Johansson, Margot Robbie, Amy Adams, and Felicity Jones were among the top 10 highest-grossing actors of 2016. Fortunately, Warner Brothers is recognizing Robbie's popularity and giving Harley Quinn her own movie. But we're still waiting on Black Widow to get her time in the spotlight.
