Is Marvel Finally Serious About Making A Black Widow Movie?

Many of Marvel's superheroes have received their own solo movies. Unfortunately, Black Widow has thus far been left out. But Marvel superproducer Kevin Feige just hinted in an interview with Deadline that this could soon change.
"The [character] creatively and emotionally that we are most committing to doing is Black Widow," he said. "She’s a lead Avenger and has amazing stories in her own right to tell that we think would be fun to turn into a standalone franchise."
Take this statement with a grain of salt, however, since Feige has said the same thing before.
In 2014, Feige said Natalia Romanoff would have her own movie by summer 2015, and well, that clearly didn't happen. There was even a Black Widow-centered screenplay floating around back in 2004, but Lionsgate nixed it because its last few female-starring movies didn't perform. But if Scarlett Johansson hasn't already proven a woman superhero can bring people to the box office, her stellar performance in Captain America: Civil War will definitely help.
Even if this one comes to fruition, Marvel has already announced the films it plans to create through 2019, so the soonest we could see Johansson in a solo outing would be 2020. Hopefully, Marvel's willingness to once again consider the project indicates a growing interest in making movies where female heroes aren't just kickass sidekicks.
