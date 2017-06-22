When people say that you never forget your first time, they’re usually alluding to one particular life event. But there’s no reason the phrase can’t also apply to the very first time your face comes in contact with a bubble mask, because it’s about as close to a rollercoaster of emotions as a skin-care treatment can get.
If you have any doubts about that fact, just make your way over to Lucy Hale’s latest Instagram Story. That's where she documents — from start to finish — the loss of her bubble-mask virginity. It is, for lack of a better word, visceral. You can practically feel her astonishment: “You guys, I thought that this was a scam. I had no idea it was going to bubble up this much,” a bewildered Hale said to the camera. “If you listen closely, you can hear it bubbling.”
Advertisement
After it was all said and done, the actress seemed pleased with the results, not to mention the bizarre yet satisfying process. “I’m going to do this every day,” she said. “It’s just too fun.” If you want to experience that same joy for yourself, you can find the exact formula Hale uses, the confusingly named Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, for about $10 on Amazon.
Considering the mask has nearly five stars over 4,792 customer reviews, it’s probably safe to say it’s an all-around winner — and now it’s officially Lucy Hale-approved, too.
Advertisement