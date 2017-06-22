A Dildo Shaped Like The Babadook Exists & It's Terrifying

If there's one thing we can be sure of in life, it's probably that if something has one dimension that's longer than the other, someone will design a dildo based on it. Especially if it's accidentally been featured in Netflix's LGBTQ section. At least that's how the Babadook dildo was born, Out reports.
Babadook is a 2014 horror movie about a monster hiding in a boy and his mom's home. But after Netflix users found it under the LGBTQ category, they rewrote it to tell the story of a man who's too scared to come out of the closet. Since then, people in Babadook shirts and even head-to-toe Babadook costumes have been spotted at pride parades.
Someone who goes by Billy Raygun on Indiegogo wanted to take this trend to the next level and help people get more intimate with the supernatural creature. So, they created the BabaDong dildo, which is half modeled after the Babadook and half modeled after...well, a penis.
Billy Raygun claims they're a special effects artist who had to stay anonymous because they're well known and "because of the nature of the product." They explained, "I've wanted to make sex toys for some time, but I don't think a decent portion of my fan base will appreciate them. This campaign is a way for me to have the freedom to make what I want, and help people in the process!"
Wait, how exactly is this product helping people? 10% of the profits from it will go to the LGBTQ youth center The Lambert House, Billy Raygun promises.
If you'd like to help get the Babadook out of the closet and into — well, that's your business — you can order one off Indiegogo for $60 plus $8 shipping. So far, the campaign has raised $68, meaning one person's bought one, but it's hoping to raise $1500. "Worst case scenario — it doesn't get funded, no one gets charged, and I had fun sculpting a BabaDong," the page reads. "Best Case scenario — it gets funded, everyone gets their BabaDong, AND we help out the LGBTQ community. Any way you slice it, it's a win, win. However, we don't recommend you slice the BabaDong."
