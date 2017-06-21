Story from Beauty

Baby Foot Is About To Make Sandal Season That Much Better

Megan Decker
Summer is officially here, and that means you get to unpack your sun dresses, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Also making an appearance? Your strappy sandals. But — unless you’re a glorified foot model or have time to indulge in a daily pedi — you may not be ready to put your feet on full display just yet. Luckily, Baby Foot is introducing two brand-new, limited-edition summer bundles that have everything you need to put your best foot forward.
Courtesy of brand.
The brand — known for its widely popular chemical peel for feet — teamed up with Flopz Sandals and LVX Nail Polish to create one pink box and one blue box. The deal, which will be available for $85 on the brand's website starting tomorrow, will include a pair of Baby Foot booties, a nail polish bottle (in either bright pink or pale blue), a pair of self-massaging flip flops (in small, medium, or large in similar colors), and a sterling silver anklet.
Advertisement
Courtesy of brand.
It's everything you need all in one place, and considering the entire package on its own would cost you a whopping $135, we're calling this price tag one hell of a deal. Now that's what we call fancy feet.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Baby Foot Is Weird, Gross & The Best Thing EVER
3 Fail-Proof Routes To The Softest, Prettiest Feet Of Your Life
I Tried Sephora's Latest Foot Peel — & Here's What Happened
Advertisement

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series