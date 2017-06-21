Summer is officially here, and that means you get to unpack your sun dresses, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Also making an appearance? Your strappy sandals. But — unless you’re a glorified foot model or have time to indulge in a daily pedi — you may not be ready to put your feet on full display just yet. Luckily, Baby Foot is introducing two brand-new, limited-edition summer bundles that have everything you need to put your best foot forward.
The brand — known for its widely popular chemical peel for feet — teamed up with Flopz Sandals and LVX Nail Polish to create one pink box and one blue box. The deal, which will be available for $85 (£68) on the brand's website starting tomorrow, will include a pair of Baby Foot booties, a nail polish bottle (in either bright pink or pale blue), a pair of self-massaging flip flops (in small, medium, or large in similar colours), and a sterling silver anklet.
It's everything you need all in one place, and considering the entire package on its own would cost you a whopping $135 (£108), we're calling this price tag one hell of a deal. Now that's what we call fancy feet.
