Google Just Made Everyone's Job Hunt SO Much Easier

Today Google just rolled out a major feature and it will help you nab a new job.
It’s no secret: searching for a new position is an actual full-time job. Or at least it feels this way. Sure there’s a number of apps, career-focused websites, and search engines to make narrow your searches, juggling those options can be an overwhelming balancing act. There’s also one major problem: It doesn’t matter how qualified you are, if you’re not among the first to respond to a job post, odds are your résumé will be clicked and dragged into the black void of the internet known as the trash.
Thanks to Google, you can now quickly search for “jobs near me,” and the search engine will do for your job search what it currently does for any other of your common searches: get results.
Job seekers can also specify the types of positions they’re looking for. Such as “retails jobs” or “graphic designer jobs” to optimize results. To ensure we're receiving only the fastest, most accurate results, Google is also working with a number of job search engines including LinkedIn, Monster, Glassdoor, and CareerBuilder. All you've got to do is hit refresh for a timely search.
It doesn’t end there: When signed in to Google, another feature this new search function will incorporate in your search results is your commute time. This is for anyone who’s ever stumbled on their dream job only to realize later the location is way too far. After all, who needs a tease?
In addition to the location details, your results will also include “reviews and ratings” of your potential new employer. Google scours a number of job ratings websites, filtering the best to the top. It’s basically like your very own personalized job recruiter.
