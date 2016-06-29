

The airbrush setting is one that can be turned off, but it is the phone's default front camera setting, something that concerned Wells.



"This means everyone who gets a new Samsung phone and flicks the front camera on is automatically being told "Hi, we're Samsung and we think you look way better when we automatically airbrush your selfies for you, x 8!!" she wrote.



Adding, "Thanks @samsungmobile for the vote of confidence, I think I'll keep my freckles and imperfections since this is how I look in 3D and this is how all my friends see me in real life."



While some of her followers questioned why she didn't just turn the setting off, Wells made it clear in a second Instagram post picked up by Cosmo UK that this was about more than a setting, this was about woman loving who they are, flaws and all.



