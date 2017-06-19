After the first instance of vagina consumption and some supernatural snooping around a museum, we see Bilquis at her height — an otherworldly deity leading a gaggle of worshippers in an orgy that would make the Britney Spears “Slave” video blush. She’s powerful, and still consuming humans with her lady parts, but in her glory days, she was classy enough to liquify them first. Her downfall begins in 1979 when a disco party is raided in the midst of the Iranian Revolution. The violent takeover is symbolic of the power that governments exert over female sexuality. Then, in America during the ‘80s, Bilquis watches one of her worshippers die of HIV in a hospital bed — another nod to the potential dangers women face for being sexually active. Finally, we see Bilquis living on the streets, until Technical Boy offers her an American Gods spin-off version of Tinder. The lesson: being sexual never ends well for women.