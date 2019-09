A face-to-face conversation with her wealthy merchant father might help smooth things over, but unfortunately, there's no such thing in this movie. Alessandra's family time consists of her talking to her father from the other side of a wall, one peppered with just enough holes so that they can just make out one another's face. (Kind of, sort of, anyway.) All Brie's character wants is to leave the convent and marry the man whom she is betrothed to, but dear ole' dad has some bad news: the dowry's just a little steep for the family to pay. (Though, if you were to read between the lines, it sounds like her dad's not too eager for Alessandra to come back to the family home regardless.)