Gal Gadot’s Husband Has The Best Wonder Woman Shirt

Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . ? taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano ????????❤??

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:08am PDT