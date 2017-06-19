Gal Gadot’s Husband Has The Best Wonder Woman Shirt

All sorts of Wonder Woman merchandise is being created as we speak, but it's going to be tough to beat the t-shirt owned by Gal Gadot's proud husband. Yaron Varsano, a 38-year-old real estate mogul, took to Instagram to post a photo of the perfect shirt. It reads “Your Wife / My Wife” and is accompanied by an image of the female drawing typically found on bathroom signs next to a drawing of Wonder Woman.
Varsano accompanied the photo with the hashtags #mywife and #therealwonderwoman.
Gadot and Versano have been together for ten years and they tied the knot in September 2008. The couple has two daughters together: 5-year-old Alma and Maya, who was born in March. Gadot, who is indeed a real life Wonder Woman, shot a number of fight scenes for the film while she was five months pregnant.
The former Miss Israel also shared a makeup-free selfie to Instagram yesterday and described being the exhausted mother of two. (Something that new moms everywhere can surely relate to.)
“Sleepless night,” Gadot wrote in the caption. “Colic 3 month old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest.”
She added that the photo had been taken by "my other sleepy half, @jaronvarsano."
Meanwhile, Wonder Woman continues to shatter box office records and is already confirmed for a sequel.
