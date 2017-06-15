Zoë Kravitz doesn't bullshit, especially when it comes to top-tier Hollywood gossip. The Big Little Lies star commented on the on-set feud between Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy during Thursday night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after show — and she didn't hold back.
A caller asked the Rough Night star if she ever witnessed firsthand the reported beef between the stars. Kravitz paused to think for a split second before evidently deciding honesty was the best policy here. "Hm. Yeah," she shrugged. "Yeah, they didn't get along. They didn't get along." Kravitz chocked up the A-listers' quarreling to the hot, dry, isolated conditions of their remote filming location. (The bulk of the movie was shot in Namibia.) "And we were also in the desert for so long, I think everyone was tired and confused and homesick," she explained. "And we saw nothing but sand for six months. It's just — you go crazy, you do."
When Cohen asked what specifically drove a wedge between Theron and Hardy, the actress couldn't say. "I actually don't know if there was one issue," she said. "I just think it was like, they weren't vibing." She added, "It's like summer camp, you know? At some point everyone has some kind of issue with somebody, because it's just the way people are."
Theron and Hardy have both commented on the tension they had while filming the post-apocalyptic action thriller, in which their characters are at odds. Theron told Esquire in 2015 that despite the abrasive nature of their relationship, they appreciated each other's work ethic. "We drove each other crazy, but I think we have respect for each other, and that's the difference," she said. "This is the kind of stuff that nobody wants to understand—there's a real beauty to that kind of relationship." A year later, she joked to the Wall Street Journal magazine that their feud may have contributed to the film's success. "Maybe the movie is what it is because we struggled so much with each other, and those characters had to struggle so much with each other. If we were chum-chum, maybe the movie would have been 10 times worse."
As recently as this January, Hardy downplayed the drama in a chat with The Daily Beast. "Yeah, I mean, there are these myths that are usually asininely circulated about things that go on on set that aren’t nearly as dramatic as they’re made out to be. There was no hatchet to bury, for me." He added, "I’ve always thought — and I still do think — that Charlize is one of the best actresses in the world and a mega-talent. I think she’s brilliant and I would love to work with her again."
