Zoë Kravitz & Drake Used To Be An Item

Honestly, take a bow, Andy Cohen. Dude is the king of getting the dirt on celebrity hook-ups we never knew about.
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently got Jenna Dewan Tatum to admit she once dated Justin Timberlake. Now Rough Night star Zoë Kravitz has confirmed that she and Drake did have some sort of a fling. Nobody tell Rihanna.
The two were linked in 2013 after reportedly being caught kissing at a Beyoncé concert (#GOALS), prompting a WWHL viewer to call in and press Kravitz for the full story.
"We hung out for a minute," the actress, who appeared on last night's show with costar Ilana Glazer, coyly responded. "But we are very good friends. You know."
No, we don't know. Cohen tried to clarify just how intimate the relationship was.
"We hung out a little bit," Kravitz repeated, laughing at the host's sexual innuendos. "You know, it's like how I hang out, I don't know how you hang out... "
"Well, if I was hanging out with Drake, I know what I'd be doing," Cohen shot back. Same.
"He's a cutie," Kravitz confirmed.
Erm, yes, we're aware. It's not the first time the Big Little Lies star, who is currently dating Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman, has fielded questions about the Canadian rapper.
"I’m very flirtatious,” she said in a 2015 Complex interview when asked about her "very good friend." “[But] he’s family to me. He’s a really, really awesome dude.
“We inspire each other,” she added. “We play each other music.”
Hmm. Watch the WWHL video clip below to get all the details.
