P. Diddy Just Got A MAJOR Back Tattoo

Earlier this month, during a quiet and candid moment, P. Diddy posted a video on social media. It was the start of Ramadan, and he and his “little brother,” rapper French Montana, were starving. “Look at my hair. You can tell I’ve been pulling on my hair all day because I’m so hungry,” Diddy said.
Now he’s expressing his spirituality in a much more brazen manner. Diddy got some new ink and it’s pretty major. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the 47-year-old music mogul and Revolt TV owner revealed the new tattoo which covers his entire back.
“I got the front And She got my BACK!!!” The “she” is none other than the Madonna (not Madge...the Madonna) and she appears tranquil and unbothered, with a crowned child to her left. Both are masterfully detailed and wearing ornate costumes. As for who had the privilege of permanently marking up the world’s highest-paid celebrity? None other than Nikko Hurtado, the famed L.A.-based tattoo artist who specializes in colored portraiture.
I got the front And She got my BACK!!! Tat by @NikkoHurtado pic.twitter.com/NFcrFXwhmn— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) June 14, 2017
Hurtado was pretty over the moon about his handiwork. In an Instagram post he gushed about inking the bad boy himself in his caption under the same image.
“Speechless! @diddy I have to say thank you for giving me this opportunity I am grateful to be able to share this time collaborating on such a beautiful piece of art with you. I could go on and on about what this piece means to me and being able to do this for you. But I will just say thank you for you being a gentleman and being great to me with and experience I will carry with me forever.”
Aside from topping Forbes’ lauded list, Diddy also recently made headlines with another social media post. In May, after having a ball at the annual Met Gala, he posted an image of himself Wiz Khalifa, Migos, Jaden Smith, and Travis Scott. The kicker? He cut a Kylie and Kendall Jenner out of his image, much to the amusement of the internet.
