Story from Entertainment News

Ryan Lochte Just Shared The First Photos Of His Baby…With An Adorable Message

Suzannah Weiss
On Thursday, June 8, Ryan Lochte welcomed his first child, Caiden Zane, into this world. A week later, he and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are continuing to give their son a warm welcome. Lochte posted two photos to Instagram of the new family on Wednesday, June 14, and he accompanied both with sweet words.
In the first picture he posted, Caiden is lying on a bed in front of his adoring mom and dad, both wrapping their arms around him. "Words can't describe how happy I am," he captioned it.
In another, Reid is cradling Caiden in her arms as Lochte snuggles up to them. "Now this is what it's all about... family!!!!!!! #Mommy #daddy #CZL," he wrote.
Advertisement
This echoes the sentiments Lochte already expressed with Caiden was born. "Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born. 7lbs 14oz, 22 inches. Can't stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!" he wrote in a screenshot posted to Instagram.

Words can't describe how happy I am @usweekly #dreamcometrue #blessed #daddy #caidenzanelochte

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

Now this is what it's all about..... family!!!!!!! #Mommy #daddy #CZL

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

Reid, a model, also shared a sweet baby photo with an even more heartfelt message. "My little pumpkin and that smirk," she wrote. "After almost 26 hours of an unfortunate induced labor, the greatest joy entered our lives... I Immediately placed him on my chest, he looked me in the eyes and just gazed. I burst into tears and I will cherish that unforgettable moment for the rest of my life. That moment, I felt so many sweet unexplainable feelings and an infinite amount of love. He is amazing in every single way and I'm so lucky to be his mommy."
The caption also included a love letter to her fiancé. "Ryan stayed by side the entire and encouraged me along the way," she wrote. "To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I'm in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart."

My little pumpkin and that smirk ??? After almost 26 hours of an unfortunate induced labor the greatest joy entered our lives. Caiden Zane Lochte born 6-8-17. 7lbs and 14oz of pure bliss. I Immediately placed him on my chest, he looked me in the eyes and just gazed. I burst into tears and I will cherish that unforgettable moment for the rest of my life. That moment, I felt so many sweet unexplainable feelings and an infinite amount of love. He is amazing in every single way and I'm so lucky to be his mommy. Ryan stayed by side the entire and encouraged me along the way ?? To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I'm in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart. ❤️ #love #family #CaidenZaneLochte

A post shared by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on

Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series