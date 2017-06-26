It's Happening! You Can Now Buy Ikea Products On Amazon

The furniture megastore has its own e-commerce services, however, partnering with a site like Amazon, which offers legendary free shipping for its Prime members, could bring Ikea's products to a whole new group of consumers. Even die-hard fans of the brand could perceivably shop online, avoiding the winding, labyrinth-like stores and fill up a virtual cart at their Ikea-furnished homes. House Beautiful adds that exorbitantly high shipping costs and a limited selection of products are limiting Ikea's own e-comm platform. Considering that furniture is pretty big, it can't cost just a few bucks to ship something like a couch or dining room table, especially when the parts required to assemble it all come in more than one box.