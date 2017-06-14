Katy Perry is used to being under the constant, watchful eye of the public. If she dates someone new, feuds with a fellow celebrity, or tweets literally anything, the public is intently watching. In response, some celebrities will try to go incognito, while others will avoid the public eye all together. But, between Perry's vocal support of Hillary Clinton and the release of her album Witness, the cameras have ramped up their coverage of the 32-year-old pop star over the course of the past year. They've caught every red carpet, every new haircut, and every misstep.
“They want you to stand for something, but once you do, and if you don’t do it perfectly, they’re ready to take you right down," the singer told The New York Times in an interview. Recently, the singer has been on a mission to reconcile her public and private self in an effort to distance herself from the Katy Perry we got to know during her Teenage Dream years.
In response to the world watching and documenting her every move, she developed the best strategy for frustrating paparazzi. We have to admit, it's pretty genius. Her solution? She admitted to The New York Times that she will sometimes wear the same Adidas track suit when she leaves the house in order to make any paparazzi photos less valuable.
We've all repeated an outfit two (okay, maybe three) days in a row, though admittedly ours wasn't this methodical. However, Perry's strategic outfit-repeating is a brilliant way to take a little bit of control over how the media disseminates information about her private life. And she deserves to do just that.
