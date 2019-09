Katy Perry is used to being under the constant, watchful eye of the public. If she dates someone new feuds with a fellow celebrity , or tweets literally anything, the public is intently watching. In response, some celebrities will try to go incognito, while others will avoid the public eye all together. But, between Perry's vocal support of Hillary Clinton and the release of her album Witness, the cameras have ramped up their coverage of the 32-year-old pop star over the course of the past year. They've caught every red carpet, every new haircut , and every misstep.