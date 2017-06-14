Snapchat has given its emoji brush a very timely update. In honor of LGBTQ Pride month, you can now decorate your snaps with all kinds of love.
Through the rest of June, you can draw with a rainbow flag emoji or emoji showing a kiss shared between two women or two men. There are also multiple heart emoji available. To use the brush, simply tap the pen icon in the upper right-hand corner, and select the rainbow flag located beneath the color spectrum. This will give you access to all emoji options. It's a sweet application of the still relatively new creative tool.
Advertisement
There are also 14 new Pride-themed Bitmojis and Stickers in the Sticker drawer as well as exclusive geofilters that will be available every weekend this month (Friday through Sunday). Those will change throughout the day, so if you’re sending a snap with one geofilter in the morning, expect to see new options in the afternoon and evening.
Can't make it to a pride parade? Snapchat will be curating special user-generated “Our Stories” to give you an inside look at the Pride celebrations taking place around the world, including ones in Mexico City, Paris, and Toronto on June 24 and 25. You’ll be able to see the City of Lights aglow with love, even you're unable to attend in person.
Many people might be quick to point out that Instagram Stories already has its own rainbow brush and Pride-themed stickers. But maybe, just for now, we can forget the copycat comparisons and be thankful that both apps are finding ways to celebrate a month of love.
Advertisement