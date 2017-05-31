Instagram Is Getting The Rainbow Treatment For LGBTQ Pride Month

Instagram is celebrating LGBTQ Pride month with an over the rainbow assortment of limited edition features.
For this June only, new Pride stickers — including rainbow-tinted shades and a rainbow bullhorn — are available within the stickers tray in Instagram Stories. Simply take a photo, tap the stickers icon in the upper right-hand corner and scroll down to see your six exclusive options for Pride month. After you use a sticker in your Story or when you see one in a friend's Story you can tap the sticker to see who designed it and go to that artist's account.
It's also appropriate that all of the stickers were designed by LGBTQ artists. The five artists involved include José Antonio Roda (@josearoda), a Madrid-based graphic artist, Josh McKenna (@jshmck), a London-based illustrator, Cute Brute (@thecutebrute), a Brooklyn-based illustrator and toy designer, Rooney (@heyrooney), another Brooklyn-based illustrator, and Carra Sykes (@carrasykes), a designer based in Houston.
Advertisement
Also included in Intagram Stories is a new rainbow brush, wish we really wish was staying beyond June. The rainbow brush lets you draw a rainbow on any photo. To use it, tap the pen tool after taking a photo, then select the heart icon on the far right.
Instagram's Pride celebration also isn't staying solely on your screen. Over the course of the month, Instagram artists will debut rainbow murals in London, Nashville, Madrid, and Cleveland. LA's Paul Smith selfie wall, normally pink, has also been turned into a rainbow for the month. The murals are part of a larger Instagram movement.
"In honor of pride, we’re kicking off a global initiative to turn walls in cities around the world into colorful beacons of support," said a blog post announcing the new Pride features.
When tagging photos, Instagram is encouraging users to add #KindComments and #pride2017.
Advertisement