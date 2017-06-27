While summer may have just started and all you can think about is buying breezy floral dresses and light off-the-shoulder blouses, some of us are already thinking about how to take our wardrobes to the more temperate months i.e. fall. Considering that the pre-fall (aka transitional) collections have just hit stores this month, bulking up on these lineups will have you set till December.
One of our favorite offerings? Gucci, of course. With a heavy dose of unabashed opulence, designer Alessandro Michele proves that his quirky, maximalism is here to stay. '70s silhouettes, mixed prints, and eccentricity collide—and we are taking note.
Ahead, some major style inspiration for the coming season. Start incorporating these trends in your wardrobe now to be way ahead of the curve.