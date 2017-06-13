Poppy Delevingne Just Dropped The Must-Have Fragrance Of The Summer

Everyone knows Cara Delevingne, but are you familiar with her sister, Poppy? You should be: Not only is she an established model — just like her younger sister — but she’s also the first London Girl for one of our favorite fragrance brands: Jo Malone London. Poppy is the epitome of chic and minimalistic, and she just landed another beauty gig that gives us even more reason to adore her.
If you’re lucky enough to own a Jo Malone London fragrance, you know that it’s expensive but addictive. Each of the scents are unique, unconventional, and impossible to forget. (In fact, you might only spritz one on for very special occasions because it’s just too good to waste.) But Delevingne just helped the company redesign its classic perfume bottle for her special-edition fragrance duo, Poptastic, and the aesthetic is perfect — think less black-tie, more birthday bash.
The Poptastic collection includes two existing fragrances (which you can buy together or separately): Orange Blossom and Tuberose Angelica. Looking for something floral, lightweight, and sweet? Go for the former. In search for something darker, musky, and mysterious? That's where you'll find Tuberose Angelica.
Want something that smells uniquely you? Even better, because — just like most Jo Malone London scents — this fun and flirty duo are meant to be layered. As for the confetti-inspired bottles, think of them as one more reason to make the splurge. Because if you've ever wanted proof that even the most luxurious of perfumes can make you feel like a cool-girl, this is it.
Jo Malone London Poptastic Tuberose Angelica, $125; Poptastic Orange Blossom, $85, both available at Jo Malone London.
