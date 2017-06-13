This Mom Had No Idea How To Do A Half-Up Ponytail — & Twitter Is LOVING It

My mother is notoriously bad at doing hair. Not only did I play basketball and football as a child, but I also had gymnastics and ballet classes once a week after school. One thing you needed for each of the above activities: ponytails. But with my mom barely knowing clip my hair back with a barrette, I was shit out of luck.
The point is, I know what it's like to have a hairstyle-inept parent, and clearly I'm not alone. One mom posted her attempted at a seemingly simple half-up 'do online, and the results have since gone viral on Twitter — and I so get it.
Advertisement
My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle. She didnt know what that meant so she did this.. pic.twitter.com/4WmaJxVqcl— Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 11, 2017
As you can see, Hanna De Castro tweeted a photo of herself as a child posing for a dance headshot. Ah, those were the days, right? Except, there's something hilariously off about the image: "My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle. She didn't know what that meant so she did this.." she captioned the post.
While De Castro is smiling obliviously at the camera, you can tell her mom took a more, er, literal approach to the "half-up" ponytail — because she only styled one-half of her daughter's head. While taking the hairstyle instructions a little too seriously seems like an obvious mistake, what makes the story better is that De Castro had no idea her mother was doing anything wrong until years later.
Luckily, doing the look correctly is a lot easier than she might have originally assumed — in fact, half-up styles have become the lazy girl's go-to for more than a decade. But if she ever gets confused again, at least these now she can turn to the Google search bar.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement