Snoop Dogg Had A Fashion Show – & It Was Outrageous

Last weekend, Snoop Dogg had a fashion show in Los Angeles. No, we can't believe we just wrote that sentence, either. But it happened, and it was as outrageous as you would expect. (If you've seen Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, you know exactly what we mean). In a collaboration with L.A.-based streetwear brand, Joyrich, the rapper set out to create a collection at MADE L.A. that paid homage to his OG aesthetic.
Alongside his 20-year-old son Cordell Broadus and Joyrich's designer Tim Hirota, Snoop sent models down the runway (filled with muscle cars) decked out in bandana-print bikinis and velour sweatsuits, complete with socks and sliders. Jerseys and varsity jackets printed with the number 93 and the name of his album from the same year Doggystyle, were also present. It was pure '90s at its finest, or, as The Hollywood Reporter's Booth Moore put it, it was "wake-and-bake style."
As much as we loved the clothes (and seriously, we did; Juicy Couture, can you hire Snoop for a one-off capsule, please?), it was the casting that really brought things home. Ahead, see behind-the-scenes headshots of the models who brought Snoop Dogg's vision to life. As the rapper once said, "Mirror mirror, on the wall. Who is the top Dogg of them all? And with this extravaganza, well, we're pretty confident in saying that S-N-Double-O-P-D-O-Double-G is back on top.