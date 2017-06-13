Snoop Dogg Had A Fashion Show – & It Was Outrageous

As much as we loved the clothes (and seriously, we did; Juicy Couture, can you hire Snoop for a one-off capsule, please?), it was the casting that really brought things home. Ahead, see behind-the-scenes headshots of the models who brought Snoop Dogg's vision to life. As the rapper once said, "Mirror mirror, on the wall. Who is the top Dogg of them all? And with this extravaganza, well, we're pretty confident in saying that S-N-Double-O-P-D-O-Double-G is back on top.