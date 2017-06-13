It's no secret that Julianne Moore has amazing skin. The L’Oréal Paris spokesperson uses sunscreen every single day, only walks on the shady side of the street, and avoids al fresco dining because, as she says, "you're baking in the sun." Moore also coined the phrase "sushi face" several years ago, and we still have a lot of questions about this alleged phenomena.
In a recent interview with The Cut, Moore confirmed that "sushi face" is still her theory and she's sticking to it. There's no dictionary definition for this term (yet), but it refers to waking up with a puffy face after enjoying a delicious sushi meal the night before. When reporter Kathleen Hou asked Moore if sushi face is real or a beauty urban myth, the Academy Award winner responded that "heck yea [it's real]."
"It’s because of the sodium," Moore explained. "My husband loves to have sushi in L.A. because it’s so good out there. But if I’m there for an awards show or something, I’m like, “No, I’m not doing it the night before the Golden Globes.' My face will be puffy."
What if we order our sushi with low-sodium soy sauce? "I can [see a difference]! But not everyone reacts to it that way," Moore responded.
Luckily, most of us don't have to worry about walking the red carpet with or without a puffy face so it's probably safe to continue eating as much sushi as we please. But when it comes to wearing sunscreen religiously, we'd recommend following Moore's advice.
