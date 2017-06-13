Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Unforgettable Speech He Made In Honor Of Orlando Victims One Year Ago Today
It's hard to believe that one year ago today, 49 beautiful, vibrant people lost their lives during a senseless, brutal shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The victims of the worst mass shooting in recent history of the United States were predominantly people of color, and 90 percent were Latinx.
To say the massacre was a tragedy is an understatement; in fact, thinking about all of the people injured and killed is enough to leave one speechless. Though we could never find the words to properly honor the victims, Lin-Manuel Miranda somehow did.
One year ago at the 2016 Tony Awards, Miranda stepped onstage to accept the award for Best Original Score for Hamilton and gave a speech remembering those whose lives were taken too soon in Orlando. It was passionate, it was raw, and it was moving.
Advertisement
Today, 365 days later, Miranda tweeted out a photo of his words.
This was the speech in my pocket a year ago today.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2017
Thanks to @cguadano for finding it and framing it as a gift yesterday.#LoveisLoveisLove pic.twitter.com/Fz1TvGMGYv
The speech reads:
"My wife's the reason anything gets done; she nudges me towards promise by degrees; she is a perfect symphony of one; our son is her most beautiful reprise. We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they're finished songs that start to play while senseless acts of tragedy that nothing here is promised; not one day.
"This show is proof that history remembers. We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger. We rise and fall and light from dying embers, remembrances that hope and love last longer. And love is love is love is love is love is love is love, and love cannot be killed or swept aside. I sing Vanessa's symphony, Eliza tells her story, now fill the world with music, love, and pride."
Today, as the world honors those who died, those who survived, and the first responders, Miranda's words ring as true as ever. Love is love is love.
Advertisement