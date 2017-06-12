One year ago Monday, 49 people lost their lives at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in what has been called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Now, a new photo series titled "Dear Orlando," highlights the stories of the 25 people who survived the Pulse shooting as well as first responders and family members of those who died.
Each person photographed sat for an extensive interview, and the photos show more than just their faces.
Messages such as, "I couldn't give her the answer she wanted," and "I danced to the beat of someone's death," mark the subjects' bodies, telling the stories of that night.
Click ahead for 1o portraits of Pulse survivors, and their stories.