Kanye West's love for McDonald's is very well-documented. Last year, the rapper wrote a poem entitled "The McDonald's Man" for Frank Ocean's zine, and in February, after his Yeezy Season 5 NYFW show, Kanye's sister-in-law Kendall Jenner brought him some congratulatory fast food from the chain. West even once tweeted, "McDonald's is my favorite brand." His wife, Kim Kardashian West, on the other hand, usually opts for Health Nut salads — she recently told Andy Cohen that she eats one of these salads every single day — or dining at some of the finest restaurants around the world. Well, after three years of marriage, it seems that Kanye's devotion to McDonald's has finally rubbed off on Kim. In a video she recently posted to Snapchat, the reality TV star and business mogul revealed the one McDonald's menu item she cannot resist.
Kim and Kanye are currently traveling together in Japan, and true to form, Kim has been documenting the trip on social media. Among videos showing swarms of Japanese fans and some shots of the outfits she's been sporting throughout the trip, she shared two posts that showed off a special pitstop.
The first post was a picture of a McDonald's store, and on the photo she wrote, "When in Japan." Right after posting the photo, Kim added a video of what she ordered from the chain. The video features Kim holding out a McDonald's apple pie and saying, "No, I did not get a fish filet. I always get a hot apple pie."
Not only was Kim enjoying food from her husband's favorite chain, she also used his own words to explain what she ordered. Fans will recognize the reference to one of Kanye's most famous lyrics from a 2011 hit, "What she order (what she order), fish filet." It's funny how even famous couples start to act alike, sound alike, and eat alike after enough time together.
