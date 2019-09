Our Go-To Summer Night Fun For When It's Just Too Damn Hot In NYC

If you're wondering how to stay cool during those sweltering summer evenings in New York City, look no further. Refinery29 is partnering with Rooftop Cinema Club to showcase empowering female-driven films in June and July. At each event, Rooftop Cinema Club, which hosts experiential screenings in cities from London to L.A., will pair major blockbusters with one of Refinery29's own Shatterbox Anthology films, working to spotlight the women of Hollywood and the mesmerizing stories they've told.