One day out of the year, Broadway set changes its stage into a red carpet parade where our favorite 42nd Street characters come to life. Last night, Radio City Music Hall hosted the 71st Annual Tony Awards to close out awards season and the finale, while no Hamilton feat, was still a spectacle to behold. There was a sweep from musical darling Dear, Evan Hansen, a true-to-form sassy stage retort from Broadway queen Bette Midler, and a dose of political blue. While there's no business like show business, the business of the pre-show arrivals will always be our favorite part of the evening.
Instead of a stream of Instagram's most followed, the Tony's red carpet was a mashup of Broadway, gold, and silver screen stars. all joining in on the celebration of live theater. The evening saw a few more celebrities than we're accustomed to (hey, Uma Thurman!), but after catching the full lineup, we're awarding our own Tony to Michael Kors, for his dominating gang of well-dressed women. See them (and the others we loved!) ahead.