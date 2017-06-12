Instead of a stream of Instagram's most followed, the Tony's red carpet was a mashup of Broadway, gold, and silver screen stars. all joining in on the celebration of live theater. The evening saw a few more celebrities than we're accustomed to (hey, Uma Thurman!), but after catching the full lineup, we're awarding our own Tony to Michael Kors, for his dominating gang of well-dressed women. See them (and the others we loved!) ahead.