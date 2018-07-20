Where To Get The Best Lobster Roll In NYC This Summer

We may as well dub lobster rolls "summer rolls," because the seafood specialty truly is the stuff of the season. From noshing barefoot at a beachside shack to dropping a pretty penny at finer dining destinations, these rolls are made to fit any summertime occasion. You can order them up hot with melted butter, or chilled with a mayonnaise-chive coating. Like yours on a toasted hotdog bun? How about a buttery brioche roll? You got it. Did we mention they often come complete with a side of crunchy fries, fresh cole slaw, or even just some dressed up greens? The options are endless.
Ahead we've rounded up some of the best spots to grab a roll right here in the Big Apple (and neighboring boroughs). From fancier menus in Manhattan's West Village to far out delicious Brooklyn joints, we've got the options to keep you lobster rolling all summer long.