British Women Cycled Through London In Support Of Breast Cancer Care

More than a thousand women rode their bicycles through central London today in a show of solidarity with everyone affected by breast cancer.
The women completed a 25km route in order to commemorate 25 years of Breast Cancer Care's Pink Ribbon. Since 1992, the ribbon has been a symbol of "hope, strength, and unity" for breast cancer patients, survivors, those who sadly lost their lives to the disease, and their friends and families.
The women taking part in today's Pink Ribbon Tour actually cycled along the same route as professional cyclists competing in the final leg of The Women's Tour, albeit several hours earlier.
The women were cheered on by supporters including the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Denise Lewis, the 2000 Olympic heptathlon champion. The Mayor even gave a high five to some of the cyclists as they set off on their ride.
Lewis, an ambassador for Breast Cancer Care, wished the cyclists luck in a video message shared before the event. She said: "Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast Cancer Care plays a vital role in offering their services and support. So on behalf of everyone in the charity, including myself, I wish you all the best of luck."
Check out a selection of pictures from the Pink Ribbon Tour that were shared on social media today.
The @MayorofLondon has just set off 1,000 riders - including @RealDeniseLewis - in the @BCCare Pink Ribbon Tour ahead of @thewomenstour. pic.twitter.com/L50LrnJVnq— Transport for London (@TfL) June 11, 2017
#PinkRibbonTour Just waiting to get going. Amazing atmosphere. Brilliant event. ??♀️??♀️??♀️??????#LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/hkTlcYGZpO— Annett Jummrich (@AJummrich) June 11, 2017
? Who thinks @MayorofLondon is the King of the ??? The enthusiasm and energy at the #PinkRibbonTour is ??! #OVOWT pic.twitter.com/t8RvveQG8w— The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 11, 2017
Loving the cycle race in Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square! #PinkRibbonTour ? pic.twitter.com/oA4bx6z7s4— emma (@emmaloudavison) June 11, 2017
Each year, more than 50,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast Cancer Care is a UK-wide charity offering support and information to everyone affected by breast cancer. Visit their website for further information.
