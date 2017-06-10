The Black Panther Trailer Broke The Internet

thinking about all the LIT black panther cosplay that's gonna be at cons in 2018 like pic.twitter.com/ZfXaj02laP— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) June 10, 2017
I don't even know how to talk about the Black Panther trailer. I wasn't as emotionally prepared as I thought I was. I am REELING.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) June 10, 2017
You after watching that #BlackPanther trailer. pic.twitter.com/FNTatYfWZD— Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) June 10, 2017
Wasn't ready for burst-into-tears-seeing-the-Dora-Milaje o'clock. I am ready for Black Panther.— Rahawa Haile (@RahawaHaile) June 10, 2017
Only thing that would make Black Panther more lit is if Colin Kaepernick took a knee in the middle of Wakanda.— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 10, 2017
#BlackPanther drops on my Daddy's 75th birthday. An auspicious occasion indeed. I'mma tell him to rock the cosplay like... pic.twitter.com/fJQLRgidYt— April (@ReignOfApril) June 10, 2017
well since we're all planning our outfits for the #BlackPanther premiere, here's mine pic.twitter.com/iF4VgY5U5X— wikipedia brown (@eveewing) June 10, 2017
Yo. Michael B Jordan in that Black Panther trailer pic.twitter.com/BRqo4PqpnI— Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) June 10, 2017
Shout out to @morrisondp - first woman cinematographer in MCU. Yes ma'am YOU. DID THAT. #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLit https://t.co/8JF1KCDomW— Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 10, 2017
When you're mad Black Panther doesn't hit theaters until February 2018 but you know you're gonna see it regardless. pic.twitter.com/i6eVX7ZADB— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 10, 2017