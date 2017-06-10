Story from Movies

The Black Panther Trailer Broke The Internet

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.
Last night, while many of us were watching the Cavaliers smash records during the NBA Finals, Marvel dropped the first teaser trailer for Black Panther. Much like Game 4 itself, it did not disappoint. The film stars a whole ensemble of some of the best black actors working today — Lupita N'yongo, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, just to name a few, with Chadwick Boseman in the titular role as the Black Panther himself.
Unlike many superhero movies, the identity of Black Panther is not a secret. His name is T'Challa, and he is the king of Wakanda, a fictional African nation. As the Black Panther, he is also the protectorate of Wakanda, and fiercely defends its sovereignty and independence. Wakanda shields itself from international influence by pretending to be a developing country, but secretly it is the most technologically advanced civilization on Earth and harbors a rare natural resource called Vibranium.
Advertisement
In the trailer, T'Challa/Black Panther is seen as both an awesome superhero and a politician. He's aided by Danai Gurira, who plays his badass spear-wielding bodyguard. They'll be fighting conquerors on the international stage, as well as infighting among tribal factions who want to plunder Wakanda's resources and sell them to the highest bidder.
Several prominent black writers took to Twitter to express their thoughts about Black Panther. The excitement around the first black superhero film cannot be understated.
A few writers were ready to start planning their opening night cosplay outfits already.
Writer Ijeoma Oluo had it exactly right about Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, who plays Black Panther's main villain.
In addition to the incredible cast, Rebecca Theodore pointed out that the film features the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first WOC as a cinematographer.
Unfortunately, Black Panther won't be released in theaters until February 2018, which is nearly 1.5 years from now. And Matthew A. Cherry said it best.
Read These Stories Next:
Exactly How Contestants Pack For The Bachelor
This Actress Fired The Nanny Who Wanted To "F**k Her Husband's Brains Out"
Jonathan Cheban Is More Than A Longtime Kardashian BFF, Okay?
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series