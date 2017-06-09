Ed Sheeran has dropped a cover of Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," and it's obviously a jam. The pop princess' stylings combined with the "Shape Of You" singer's acoustic skills is a recipe for success, but the cover was also always sure to be a bop, because Ed Sheeran's covers have always been so much better than his original songs.
Before I continue I'd like to politely request that any Ed Sheeran fans out there don't get mad at me, first because I hate fighting, and second because this is still a compliment to Sheeran. He's very talented, both at writing songs and putting Maltesers in his mouth! But every time he covers something, it seems to have a je ne sais quoi that's not present in his regular, original hits.
First, take a listen to his Britney Spears' cover:
It's true to the original, but Sheeran adds a rhythm and lil' bit of soul that takes it to the next level.
Or take Sheeran's medley of "Do Diggity/Thrift Shop" alongside the singer Passenger.
This gets stuck in my head for literal days every time I listen to it. Their voices are so different but, when put together, create a really unique sound.
There are so many more. Here he is performing a cover of Beyoncé's "Drunk In Love."
And Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen."
And here's his cover of "Touch" by Little Mix! I hadn't heard this one! It's great!
There's also this cover of Hailee Steinfeld's "Starving," which I hadn't heard either! Wow, I'm learning so much!
And — last one, because there's literally too many to put here — here's Sheeran covering Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself." Except, he technically wrote this song for Bieber, so is it still a cover? For purposes of this article, yes!
Anyways, have I made my point? I think I have. Ed Sheeran has more fun when he covers other songs, and so do I! Thanks for listening.
