Tom Hardy's Tribute To His Late Dog Will Break Your Heart

Actor Tom Hardy lost his beloved furry companion this week. In an emotional post on Tom Hardy Dot Org, the Revenant star wrote a heartbreaking tribute to his dog, Woodstock, aka Woody.
It began: “I first saw Woodstock running across a turnpike we were turning onto late one dark night in Peachtree Georgia Atlanta. Whilst we were shooting Lawless. He was a stray. 11 weeks old.”
Hardy then details the momentous times he and the golden-haired pup shared together. From taking Woody to his Legend film premiere in London to making appearances on camera, it’s clear that Hardy has definitely lost an important member of his family.
“Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only age 6. He was Far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss … Above all I am completely gutted.”
If the tear-jerking tribute wasn’t enough, the 39-year-old actor also shared a thoughtful video filled with sweet photos of him and the “light of his life” throughout the years. The video is soundtracked to the vocals of Candi Staton’s disco tune “Young Hearts Run Free.”
“He was an Angel. And he was my best friend. We went through so much together,” Hardy wrote.
Watch the video below and read his full tribute here. Be forewarned, you’ll need a box of tissues for both.
