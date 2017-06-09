The many narratives of Orphan Black are at last coming to an end. This Saturday, June 10, the first episode of the complicated series' fifth and final season season will premiere at 10 p.m. on BBC America.
For four seasons now, the show, led by star Tatiana Maslany, has carried out a tricky juggling act, balancing the storylines of multiple clones. She's become a master at bringing to life drastically different women on a single screen. Will each character reach the conclusion they've been searching for? We have 10 episodes left to find out.
To watch Orphan Black live on BBC America online, you'll need TV credentials to log in. However, if you don't have a cable package you can still catch the series. YouTube TV includes BBC America as part of its basic package, which you can access for $35 per month. Sling TV's Orange package also offers BBC America at the lower price of $20 per month. If you haven't used your free trials for either service, now's the time to do so, but you'll have to pony up for a paid subscription to watch the entire full series.
Advertisement
If you want to remind yourself what happened in the 40 episodes past, you can catch up on seasons one through four on BBC America online or the BBC America App, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Sony Playstation, Xbox, or Vudu.
Check out Refinery29's exclusive interview with Maslany to find out how the star felt about bidding farewell to each of the women she embodied onscreen and where you can see after the series is done. Hint: Her next role is still every bit as intense as the ones she took on in Orphan Black.
Advertisement