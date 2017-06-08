You’ve had to say goodbye to so many different versions of yourself. Was the goodbye different for each character?

"It was really hard the last two weeks to have to say goodbye to a good chunk of not only the clones, but the other characters as well. We’d clap people out every day when they were done, and it was just two weeks of a lot of crying. There was one moment when I think it was my last scene with Alison, somewhere near the end of filming, and I was doing a scene where I was talking on Skype to Cosima, and it was supposed to be an emotional scene anyway so it sort of worked. I was on the verge of just breaking down entirely, because I knew it was my last time as her. And my nose started bleeding because I was so emotional from it!"