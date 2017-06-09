Fidget Spinner Butt Plugs Are For Real A Thing

We're not sure you're quite ready for this news, but we're going to break it to you anyway: a fidget spinner sex toy exists. To be specific, a fidget spinner butt plug exists. And yes, you can buy it.
Thanks to Etsy user GlowFYourself, this fidget spinner butt plug can be yours, and it's even available in three sizes: small, medium, and large.
"Here to help keep that A$$ focused, we present to you our custom made fidget spinner butt plugs!" the product description reads. "That's right help combat ADHD and get stuff done with your very own booty spinning adventure toy! Available in 3 sizes to fit any attention span, get yours today and get $hit done!"
As you can see from the video above, the fidget spinner on it does actually spin, and it's pretty mesmerizing.
Given that people can't seem to stop talking about fidget spinners, it's no big surprise that they came in the form of a sex toy. After all, there is fidget spinner porn — though we suppose this technically isn't the first time someone thought of the concept of a "fidget spinner sex toy."
However, if you want to use this particular one as a sex toy, you're sadly out of luck.
"More details to follow soon, novelty use only, don't do anything stupid lol," the product description reads. If that wasn't enough to convince you, the product is also tagged under "wtf" and "gag gift."
That hasn't seemed to stop people, though — GlowFYourself has already made quite a few sales on these toys. Either way, if you'd like a gag gift of your own, you can order one in small, medium, or large, for $35, $45, and $55, respectively.
