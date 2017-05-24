Fidget Spinner Porn Exists — & It's Surprisingly Popular

Believe it or not, fidget spinner porn exists — because of course it does. The golden rule of the internet already dictates that if anything exists, there will be porn for it. But a viral sensation like the fidget spinner? Irresistible fodder for porn searches, apparently.
According to new data from Pornhub, the fascination with these new toys has resulted in a massive spike in users looking for fidget spinner-oriented porn.
Searches including "fidget spinner" began to spike on Pornhub on May 10, and hit a huge increase almost overnight. At their peak, searches were up 282%, with over 2.5 million searches for the term between May 10 and May 22.
Within those few days, "fidget spinner" became the top trending term of the month, and the fifth most popular overall search for the month.
However, fidget spinner curiosity was somewhat more confined to the younger crowd — searches were 186% more popular for Pornhub visitors in the 18-24 age bracket, and the older visitors were, the less popular the search was. Also, women were 19% more likely than men were to "get fidgety with it," as Pornhub puts it.
But the actual fidget spinner videos on Pornhub might surprise you: while there are certainly some NSFW options, most of them are videos of fidget spinners just spinning.
Given that the fidget spinner is having something of a cultural moment, it's not all too surprising that it's found its place in adult entertainment (just as Pokémon Go did). After all, is something really a viral trend if it hasn't found a spike in porn searches?
