If there's anything New Yorkers are known for, it's being persistent in the face of obstacles. Nothing will get in our way; not mean-spirited bosses, trash-talking roommates, or the damn MTA.
Certainly not the damn MTA. When a new NYC transit rule went into effect back in October 2016 prohibiting animals on the subway, unless they're service dogs or working for law-enforcement agencies, people didn't just accept it and move on. Oh, no.
The new rule states: "[N]o person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers."
So NYC dog owners followed the rule — to a tee. (And, of course, all the moments were captured on Twitter.) "Enclosed in a container"? No problem! An Ikea Frakta bag is a container. And no one ever specified that the dog's legs have to be inside this container.
My favorite picture EVER of someone bringing a dog "in a bag" on the subway ?? pic.twitter.com/4PTUNofv68— Pamela (@PamelasRageLove) June 7, 2017
An L.L. Bean-style tote is a container...and even a Husky does a great job of fitting into one.
the New York City Subway banned dogs unless they fit in a bag and the people of New York did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/vluNcZHBmW— C (@meanboysclub) June 6, 2017
"This is how we roll."
This is how we roll. Bag on dog on cheetah suitcase I stole from I Meemaw. Subway in style. pic.twitter.com/XfqCInfn1G— Lizzie Poteet (@lizziepoteet) October 2, 2016
This loophole has even inspired camaraderie among those who want to stick it to the MTA (which is, let's admit it, everybody).
to the woman who helped me get my dog into his tote bag on the subway platform tonight: i genuinely love you.— jiordan castle (@jiordancastle) December 1, 2016
Oh, hey there. Just another dog in a bag.
That's a dog. In a bag. On the subway. pic.twitter.com/4hfqXuMCml— Steven Christoforou (@scchristoforou) November 3, 2016
It's one way to get someone to give up their seat on the subway!
My dog has gotten so heavy that when I carry him on the subway in his tote bag I start pouring sweat ?? and people offer their seats to me— Tom Stern (@SquirrelTalkTom) December 14, 2016
Let this be a lesson to you, bureaucratic establishment: You can't keep New Yorkers from doing their thing.
