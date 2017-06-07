This Company Wants To Be The Glossier For Lube

As life-changing as lubricant can be for your sex life, the vastness of choice you have when it comes to choosing lubes can frankly be a little overwhelming. What's the difference between silicone and oil lubes? And what makes one more preferable than the other?
One company is hoping to change the game with a new lube, aptly called Hallelubeyah. It's 100% organic, designed to feel like your natural vaginal fluid, and comes in a lip gloss tube-esque container. Essentially, it's meant to be the back-to-basics, minimalist equivalent to your classic lubes, with extra cool packaging. Sound a little familiar?
Hallelubeyah is made and sold by Lovability Condoms, a brand that advocates for safe sex and is a strong proponent of "gender equality in the bedroom."
In fact, this new lube was made as part of Lovability's mission to help people with vaginas "take control of their wetness," the company said in a statement provided to Refinery29.
"It’s a crazy myth that wetness = arousal and non-wetness = non-arousal, and one that women have been shamed into believing for way too long," the statement said. "Lovability’s mission is to spread the word that some [people] need lube to help 'get it on' and that’s more than okay, in fact, it should be celebrated!"
Hallelubeyah is made out of organic ingredients such as aloe vera, and is free of dyes, fragrances, flavors, and chemical additives. It's sex toy and condom safe, but it's not just for sex and pleasure — you can also use it to ease tampon insertion (which is part of why it's in such an easily-transportable tube).
Hallelubeyah will set you back just $12 per tube, or $20 for two tubes. Not only that, with each purchase on the website, Loveability will donate a condom to Planned Parenthood. Do good while feeling good — what more could you ask for?
