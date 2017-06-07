On Tuesday night, Kit Harington sat opposite Nicole Kidman on James Corden’s sofa. The Game Of Thrones star discussed a number of things with the “The Late Late Show” host. However, it was his anecdote about that time he met Ed Sheeran, that made our ears (and Kidman’s) perk up.
“Kit, you’re good friends with Ed [Sheeran], right? How did you meet?” said Corden.
“Yes, we...we had an... odd first meeting,” Harington shared, awkwardly stumbling over his words.
“I was in the men’s urinal taking a piss, and you know sometimes a guy comes up next to you and sort of does a double take while you’re taking a piss," he continued. "Then he looks back forward, and then he looks at your dodger and then he looks back at you and asks, ‘Are you Jon Snow?’ That was Ed Sheeran.”
Harington quipped that he was about to respond accordingly to his invasive urinal neighbor. After all, fan or not, there are simply some places one should resist the urge to approach celebrities.
“I nearly said, ‘Off, mate’ but actually it’s Ed Sheeran and now we’re friends, which is great,” he said. “He’s a great guy.”
And speaking of “dodgers,” in May, Harington spoke to Esquire in a feature about his beloved character, his future as an actor, and house hunting. The writer also dug around and spoke to fellow GOT cohorts, many of which had teasing digs to share about their co-star. Though nothing was as hilarious as showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss comments on Jon Snow's dodger.
During a memorable nude scene, the ever perfect heartthrob Jon Snow was given the, um, literal short end of the stick, when it came to a certain prop. “There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right?" said Benioff and Weiss about giving their leading man a small penis. "It seems only fair. He's handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it's impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker.”
Way to balance out the realm, guys. Check out the funny story below!
