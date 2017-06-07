The Sexist Reason Putin Says He Never Has Bad Days

Oliver Stone's upcoming documentary series, The Putin Interviews, will give the world an inside look at Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has remained somewhat of a mystery to much of the West, so learning about his life and hearing his thoughts on everything from hacking in the 2016 U.S. election to military tensions will no doubt be interesting. But, we'll also get an idea of how Putin views women — and from the look of it, his thoughts on the opposite gender will be nothing short of infuriating.
In the series, Putin claims he's always on top of his game because he's a man. According to Bloomberg, while walking Stone through his "gilded throne room" (seriously?), he said: "I am not a woman, so I don't have bad days."
Putin added, "I am not trying to insult anyone. That's just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles," seemingly referring to menstruation.
Yes, women only have bad days when on their period. And (cis) men don't have periods, so they can't possibly have bad days. Makes perfect sense.
Have you ever known anyone to have a bad day because work is stressful, someone pissed them off, or something tragic happened? Apparently that never happens to Putin, a man.
Putin's sexist remark may make you want to scream into the void, but it isn't entirely surprising. A 2016 American Political Science Association report shows that while Russia has supported more women entering politics, it's become more misogynist at the same time. And Putin likes to show off how masculine he is (usually in front of photographers), taking shirtless pictures on horseback, playing hockey, and holding a gun at a firing range. You know, man stuff.
The Putin Interviews airs on Showtime June 12 and will consist of four hour-long episodes. Tune in to make sure you don't miss more of Putin's antiquated views.
