The Sexist Reason Putin Says He Never Has Bad Days

Oliver Stone's upcoming documentary series, The Putin Interviews, will give the world an inside look at Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has remained somewhat of a mystery to much of the West, so learning about his life and hearing his thoughts on everything from hacking in the 2016 U.S. election to military tensions will no doubt be interesting. But, we'll also get an idea of how Putin views women — and from the look of it, his thoughts on the opposite gender will be nothing short of infuriating.