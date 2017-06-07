Ed Sheeran Says He Nearly Killed Justin Bieber With A Golf Club

Guys, we almost lost the Biebs. And it's Ed Sheeran's fault.
The British singer's visit to Carpool Karaoke last night turned up a lot of revelations — he doesn't have a phone, he has a rather spacious mouth, and he's not opposed to feeling up fellow Brit James Corden's leg — but chief among them is his confession that he took a swing at Justin Bieber's face with a golf club, and connected. Oof.
The two pop stars, who collaborated on the single "Love Yourself," met up at a "really, really filthy" Tokyo dive bar. Then things took a turn.
"We ended up at this golf course," he told the Late Late Show host, cringing at the memory, "and he put a golf ball in his mouth and said, 'go on, hit it out.' And I was pretty hammered. And then I was like, focus, focus, focus, you can't hit him, you can't hit him, you can't hit him.
"And I had this driving wedge. I was like, okay, okay, okay. I went [swinging motion] and cracked him across the face."
"No! You injured my J.B.?" responded a shocked Corden. "How was his face?"
"He was actually really cool about it, surprisingly," Sheeran said. "He was like, 'aw bro, aw' and then just carried on."
Yeah, it's all fun and games until someone gets sued after making a public admission of guilt on national TV.
But seriously, Bieber. Volunteering to let drunk dudes swing golf clubs at your head? That's some straight-up reckless behavior right there. Let's keep it Kool-Aid and Putt-Putt for a while, okay?
Watch Sheeran's full Carpool Karaoke appearance below.
