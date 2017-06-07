This Bulldog Saved The Day After The Best Man Lost The Couple's Rings

While most weddings are decidedly dog-free, a few ceremonies incorporate precious pooches in an adorable way. Brides reports that one best man used the couples' bulldog, George, to create a pretty sweet video and create a one-of-a-kind moment during the ceremony.
The magazine reports that one funny best man (with a sense of humor and pretty great video editing skills) pieced together a video that brought George out of his crate and into the wedding. During the ceremony, Craig, the best man, is supposed to hand over the rings — only he can't find them. Of course, he rushes out of the wedding to retrieve the box, but don't worry. It's safe: George, the couple's bulldog, is tasked with bringing it to the wedding — and he does it in high style.
Advertisement
Set to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" (because of course), the daring dog gets a call on his phone (because of course), and has to bring the ring. Craig's video shows him marching through town, getting ready, and donning a doggie tuxedo for the occasion. Of course, when the video cuts to George entering the venue, the little guy's there in real life — with the wedding rings. For any cold-hearted viewers who think it's just a marketing video, the reaction from the attendees seems pretty genuine. Everyone from the bridal party to the wedding's pint-sized guests is awed and amazed by the footage and the clever idea.
George proves that he's a very good boy, handing off the rings so that the ceremony can continue as planned. The bride and groom are happy that he's there — and we're guessing George is pretty stoked, too — even though he may have stolen the show.
Check it all out in the video, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement