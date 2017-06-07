Black Tap Is Getting Their Own Ice Cream Truck This Summer

Black Tap has just raised the game for New York City ice cream trucks. Since Friday, June 2, two "Shake by Black Tap" trucks have been delivering the chain's unconventional, elaborate milkshakes all around the city, and another will arrive later in the summer, Food & Wine reports.
According to Time Out New York, one of them is lingering around South Street Seaport, while the other's driving in the vicinity of Central Park and just north of it on the Upper West Side and in Harlem. Those settings make a convenient complement to the joint's locations in Soho, the Meatpacking District, and midtown. Now they've got almost every Manhattan neighborhood covered.
For those who aren't familiar with Black Tap, the restaurant advertises itself as "craft burgers and beer" but is most famous for its milkshakes. Their flavors have included a "Stars and Stripes Shake" with red, white, and blue sprinkles on the cup and cake on top for the 4th of July and a Kylie and Kendall Jenner-inspired shake with berries around the cup and candy lips peeking out of a giant ball of cotton candy. You're probably noticing a pattern here: These aren't just milkshakes; they're much larger concoctions that provide shakes and desserts in one.
According to Time Out, the shakes available at the trucks will include the Cookies and Cream Supreme (topped with Oreo ice cream cookie sandwiches), the Strawberry Shortcake (with a lollipop and strawberry shortcake ice cream bar), and the Bam Bam (with Rice Krispies treats, pop tarts, and fruity pebbles). There'll also be classics like coffee and Nutella.
Black Tap's Instagram is sharing updates on the trucks' whereabouts so that we all can spend our lunch breaks chasing them around the city — and hoping we can make it through the lines in time to get back to work.
